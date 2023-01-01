Historic Whaling Station at Discovery Bay

When the Cheynes Beach Whaling Station ceased operations in November 1978, few could have guessed that the formerly gore-covered decks would eventually be covered in visitors discovering the area's bleakly fascinating story. An attached museum screens films about sharks and whales, and displays giant skeletons, harpoons, whaleboat models and scrimshaw (etchings on whalebone). Outside there's the rusting Cheynes IV whale chaser and station equipment to inspect. Free guided tours depart on the hour from 10am to 3pm.

Part of the wider Discovery Bay complex is a small Australian wildlife park and botanic garden with plants endemic to the area. There are good ocean views from the elevated sight, but the fledgeling gardens need a few years to develop more, and the animals – including koalas, pademelons and wallaroos – are cared for in fairly compact areas.