Covering much of the peninsula enclosing the southern reaches of Princess Royal Harbour and King George Sound, this national park features windswept, ocean-bashed cliffs. The Gap is a natural cleft in the rock, channelling surf through walls of granite. A new viewing platform provides superb access. Close by is the Natural Bridge; further east, the Blowholes are spectacular.

Rocky coves such as Jimmy Newells Harbour and Salmon Holes are popular with surfers. Better for swimmers are Misery Beach or Frenchman Bay on the peninsula's more sheltered side. There's a challenging 10km-return bushwalk (five hours plus) over Isthmus Hill to Bald Heads.