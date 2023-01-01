Excellent bushwalks range from the 100m Tree-in-the-Rock stroll to the harder Hayward and Nancy Peaks (5.5km loop). The Devil's Slide (5km return) passes through karri forest and stumpy vegetation of the granite zone. These walks start from the main day-use area (Bolganup Rd). Castle Rock Trail to Balancing Rock (3km return) starts further east, off the Mt Barker–Porongurup Rd. The popular Castle Rock Granite Skywalk Trail (4km return, two hours) negotiates a steep and spectacular path up the rock.