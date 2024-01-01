Mt Barker Police Station Museum

Southern WA

Mt Barker has been settled by Europeans since the 1830s and the convict-built 1868 police station and gaol have been preserved as a museum.

1. Plantagenet Wines

0.31 MILES

The first winery in the Great Southern, founded by a descendant of the House of Plantagenet. This 5 Red Star winery is renowned for its riesling, shiraz…

2. West Cape Howe Wines

6.37 MILES

In lovely grounds around 10km west of Mt Barker, this 5-star winery is a regular award winner for its single vineyard shiraz, chardonnay and cabernet…

3. Duke's Vineyard

9.48 MILES

Particularly good for award-winning, single-vineyard shiraz, riesling and rosé, a fantastic reserve shiraz and sparkling riesling and shiraz. Cellar door…

4. Poacher's Ridge

10.71 MILES

Five-star Poacher's Ridge was twice named one of Australia's best wineries by Gourmet Traveller Wine. Apart from its multiple award-winning 2007 merlot,…

5. Porongurup National Park

13.8 MILES

Excellent bushwalks range from the 100m Tree-in-the-Rock stroll to the harder Hayward and Nancy Peaks (5.5km loop). The Devil's Slide (5km return) passes…

6. Castle Rock Estate

16.8 MILES

Family-owned winery producing award-winning riesling, shiraz, sauvignon blanc and chardonnay. Also great for pinot noir, as well as a sparkling della and…

7. Zarephath Wines

22.01 MILES

A short drive east of Porongurup National Park, this small, family-run winery serves trophy-winning riesling and pinot noir, as well as excellent syrah,…

8. Oranje Tractor

26.38 MILES

Small organic winery focusing on riesling and sauvignon blanc as well as sparkling takes on both and decent pinot noir, shiraz and rose. Informal tours…