Mt Barker Police Station Museum

Mt Barker has been settled by Europeans since the 1830s and the convict-built 1868 police station and gaol have been preserved as a museum.
26.84 MILES
Run by the third generation of the Montgomery family, this vineyard particularly excels when it comes to cabernet sauvignon and shiraz. The unwooded…
28.42 MILES
These friendly Texans champion French-style sparkling chardonnay and rosé, produce good merlot, pinot noir and cabernet sauvignon, and also conduct…
10.71 MILES
Five-star Poacher's Ridge was twice named one of Australia's best wineries by Gourmet Traveller Wine. Apart from its multiple award-winning 2007 merlot,…
22.01 MILES
A short drive east of Porongurup National Park, this small, family-run winery serves trophy-winning riesling and pinot noir, as well as excellent syrah,…
26.38 MILES
Small organic winery focusing on riesling and sauvignon blanc as well as sparkling takes on both and decent pinot noir, shiraz and rose. Informal tours…
6.37 MILES
In lovely grounds around 10km west of Mt Barker, this 5-star winery is a regular award winner for its single vineyard shiraz, chardonnay and cabernet…
16.8 MILES
Family-owned winery producing award-winning riesling, shiraz, sauvignon blanc and chardonnay. Also great for pinot noir, as well as a sparkling della and…
0.31 MILES
The first winery in the Great Southern, founded by a descendant of the House of Plantagenet. This 5 Red Star winery is renowned for its riesling, shiraz…
9.48 MILES
Particularly good for award-winning, single-vineyard shiraz, riesling and rosé, a fantastic reserve shiraz and sparkling riesling and shiraz. Cellar door…
13.8 MILES
Excellent bushwalks range from the 100m Tree-in-the-Rock stroll to the harder Hayward and Nancy Peaks (5.5km loop). The Devil's Slide (5km return) passes…
