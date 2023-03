Known for its pinot-dominated sparkling wine, this family-owned business has a sideline in producing estate-grown beef; both products can be purchased at the cellar door. Tastings are free. Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic, buy a bottle of wine and enjoy both on the lawn, which commands views of Hanging Rock and Mount Macedon.

In 2018, the inaugural 'Art in the Vines' sculpture exhibition was held here. Check the website for details of future arts events.