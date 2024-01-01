Winemaker Will Fraser is always happy to have a chat about his vintages with visitors who make their way to his boutique operation 14km north of Woodend. All of his wines are named after friends and family – try the Doris riesling and Uncle Fred cabernet sauvignon. The cellar door is set in rebuilt stables that once housed Clydesdale horses.
Paramoor Winery
Melbourne Region
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.07 MILES
Looming from its commanding hilltop location, the Old Castlemaine Gaol is the town's most notable historical landmark; dating from 1861, it closed its…
23.77 MILES
Housed in a superb art deco building, this gallery (established in 1913) features colonial and contemporary Australian art, including works by such well…
4.19 MILES
An ancient and evocative feature in the landscape, the extinct volcano formation known as Hanging Rock is a sacred site for its traditional owners, the…
25.08 MILES
Here's one for cider purists: the owners of this family-run orchard are on a mission to introduce Australians to real dry ciders. They grow 43 varieties…
24.19 MILES
Originally the Castlemaine Woollen Mills (1875), this red-brick industrial complex has been developed into one of the town's coolest precincts. It's worth…
22.6 MILES
Surrounded by pretty, flower-filled gardens, the 19th-century Holy Cross Convent on Wombat Hill now functions as an art gallery. Its Bad Habits Café and a…
Hanging Rock Winery & Vineyard
2.61 MILES
Known for its pinot-dominated sparkling wine, this family-owned business has a sideline in producing estate-grown beef; both products can be purchased at…
19.65 MILES
One of the historic gardens and nurseries managed by the conservation-focused Diggers Garden and Environment Trust, this flower-filled garden in Blackwood…
Nearby Melbourne Region attractions
1. Hanging Rock Winery & Vineyard
2.61 MILES
Known for its pinot-dominated sparkling wine, this family-owned business has a sideline in producing estate-grown beef; both products can be purchased at…
3.57 MILES
Kids enjoy playing in the sandpit while the adults taste the estate-grown pinot noir or sparkling pinot chardonnay at this unassuming outfit. Grazing…
4.19 MILES
An ancient and evocative feature in the landscape, the extinct volcano formation known as Hanging Rock is a sacred site for its traditional owners, the…
4.47 MILES
In the shadow of Hanging Rock, this racecourse hosts two popular picnic race meetings on New Year’s Day and Australia Day. It's also a venue for concerts.
5.8 MILES
It’s worth a walk to the Botanic Gardens, established beside the Campaspe River by Baron Ferdinand von Mueller in 1858.
6.19 MILES
The old Bank of NSW building (c 1856) is now the Kyneton Historical Museum, housing changing themed local exhibits and a display of local-history items…
6.45 MILES
Perched on the granite Cobaw Ridge, 19km east of Kyneton, this picturesque winery garners plenty of praise for its organic and biodynamic wine. Try the L…
8.7 MILES
Winner of awards aplenty, this winery 12km northeast of Hanging Rock takes its name from the much-loved Michael Leunig cartoon character. Its pinot gris…