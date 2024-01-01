Paramoor Winery

Melbourne Region

Winemaker Will Fraser is always happy to have a chat about his vintages with visitors who make their way to his boutique operation 14km north of Woodend. All of his wines are named after friends and family – try the Doris riesling and Uncle Fred cabernet sauvignon. The cellar door is set in rebuilt stables that once housed Clydesdale horses.

Nearby Melbourne Region attractions

1. Hanging Rock Winery & Vineyard

2.61 MILES

Known for its pinot-dominated sparkling wine, this family-owned business has a sideline in producing estate-grown beef; both products can be purchased at…

2. Hunter-Gatherer

3.57 MILES

Kids enjoy playing in the sandpit while the adults taste the estate-grown pinot noir or sparkling pinot chardonnay at this unassuming outfit. Grazing…

3. Hanging Rock

4.19 MILES

An ancient and evocative feature in the landscape, the extinct volcano formation known as Hanging Rock is a sacred site for its traditional owners, the…

4. Hanging Rock Racing Club

4.47 MILES

In the shadow of Hanging Rock, this racecourse hosts two popular picnic race meetings on New Year’s Day and Australia Day. It's also a venue for concerts.

5. Kyneton Botanic Gardens

5.8 MILES

It’s worth a walk to the Botanic Gardens, established beside the Campaspe River by Baron Ferdinand von Mueller in 1858.

6. Kyneton Historical Museum

6.19 MILES

The old Bank of NSW building (c 1856) is now the Kyneton Historical Museum, housing changing themed local exhibits and a display of local-history items…

7. Cobaw Ridge

6.45 MILES

Perched on the granite Cobaw Ridge, 19km east of Kyneton, this picturesque winery garners plenty of praise for its organic and biodynamic wine. Try the L…

8. Curly Flat

8.7 MILES

Winner of awards aplenty, this winery 12km northeast of Hanging Rock takes its name from the much-loved Michael Leunig cartoon character. Its pinot gris…