Surrounded by pretty, flower-filled gardens, the 19th-century Holy Cross Convent on Wombat Hill now functions as an art gallery. Its Bad Habits Café and a huge gift shop take up much of the ground floor, and accommodation is offered in a spacious penthouse apartment (d including breakfast $350). Head up the garden path behind the convent for sweeping views over the town. On winter weekends, ghost tours are occasionally held.

Ghost tours are also held in the evenings (2½ hours, $49 including wine; book ahead).

The convent offers accommodation in two nearby houses sleeping four and eight respectively.