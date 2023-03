Standing on the commemorative site of the Eureka Rebellion, this modern museum focuses on the momentous 1854 Battle of the Eureka Stockade. Multimedia displays re-create the events of this famous uprising, where gold prospectors clashed with colonial troopers over reforms to miners' rights, resulting in 27 deaths. Pride of place goes to the preserved remnants of the original Eureka flag, which remains an enduring symbol of democracy in Australia.