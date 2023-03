It may be kitsch, but the kids will love a day out at this replica castle and self-styled medieval adventure park. Knights and damsels wander the grounds, and there's everything from a Dragon's Labyrinth and a Wizard's Workshop to jousting re-enactments and a torture dungeon; check the daily schedule and rundown of themed events on the website. You can also stay in one of the semi-luxurious Castle Suites (from $144).