Garden of St Erth

One of the historic gardens and nurseries managed by the conservation-focused Diggers Garden and Environment Trust, this flower-filled garden in Blackwood is centred on an 1860s sandstone cottage that houses a cafe serving food made with produce grown on-site. The cafe is free to visit and opens Thursdays to Mondays from 10am to 4pm. There are also six on-site glamping tents (d $235-295; www.gardenbedsglamping.com.au) that share a bathroom and camp kitchen.