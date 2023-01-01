Chambers Rosewood

A ramshackle collection of tin sheds, Chambers is one of Rutherglen's originals. Dating to 1860, it's loaded with history, and in keeping with the old days, wine tasting here is all self-serve – with quite a range to get through!

The family legacy continues with current winemaker Stephen Chambers being the sixth generation at the helm. Ask someone to show you around the site including its 1888 oak barrel with Australian coat of arms, plus some remaining sections of dirt floor in the production area.