Campbells Winery

Spanning five generations of winemakers over 140 years is this well-respected family-owned winery 3km west of Rutherglen. Do a self-guided tour among the old oak barrels full of aged fortified wines before tasting its range. Cheese and charcuterie platters are also available. Campbells' Merchant Price muscat was the first Aussie wine to receive a perfect score in Wine Spectator.

Activities for children while Mum and Dad are eating and drinking include special 'Seek and Find' treasure hunts in the winery's gardens.