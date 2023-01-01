From its tree-lined driveway, aristocratic garden and heritage-listed 19th-century castle, first impressions at All Saints are eye-opening, and the property's innate class extends to its cellar door and the fine-dining Terrace Restaurant.

There are winery tours at 11am on weekends, otherwise it's worth having a look around the historic site, which includes Chinese dormitories (c 1860s) and a production viewing gallery. There are tastings of its full range, with a number of varietals to go with the usual durif and fortified wines.