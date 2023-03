The grassy precinct overlooking the harbour has several heritage bluestone buildings. The Customs House (1850) is still a working office, but on weekdays you can ask to see its fascinating display of confiscated booty in the cellar, including a stuffed black bear. Also here is the 1845 courthouse and the 1886 Rocket Shed, with a display of ship rescue equipment.

Up the hill is the 1889 battery with its cannons, built as a defence against feared Russian invasion.