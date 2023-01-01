Point Danger Gannet Colony

Bird-lovers won't want to miss the opportunity to visit Australia's only mainland gannet colony, which can be viewed from a platform at Point Danger Coastal Reserve. However, for a truly unique Galapagos-style encounter, get in touch with the Portland Visitor Centre, which, with enough notice, can arrange the keys to open the fox-proof gate so that you can stand mere metres from these beautiful seabirds, who go about their business unfussed.

The Great South West Walk runs past the viewing platform. Further out at Lawrence Rocks is an even larger colony of 6000-plus birds; bring your binoculars.