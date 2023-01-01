Whale-Watching Platform

Set along the Great South West Walk is this superb purpose-built whale-viewing platform that looks out to stupendous views of the ocean. Free mounted binoculars have been installed for a closer look at the southern right whales that frequent the area from around May to late September. It's 1.5km north of the town centre. See www.whalemail.com.au for info on the latest sightings.

Blue whales, sperm whales and humpback whales also visit these waters, but you'd be very lucky to spot them. Also keep an eye out for seals and dolphins.