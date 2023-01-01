Suffoir Winery & Brewery

Just outside Macarthur on the road to Budj Bim National Park, this boutique winery on a small farm is run by a husband and wife both originally from South Africa. Drop by to sample their quality pinot noirs and chardonnays in a rustic tin-shed cellar door, where you can also taste their decent craft beers and ciders. Grab a tasting paddle of four beers for $12, or a grazing platter to accompany a glass of wine.

They also run the Music in the Vines festival (www.musicinthevines.com.au), held each year around March.