The Briars is the National Trust-listed 1851 homestead of one of the peninsula’s first pastoral runs. Sitting on 96 hectares, it includes original farm buildings, parklands and a wildlife reserve. The homestead houses the Dame Mabel Brookes collection of Napoleonic relics, with changing exhibits that may include locks of the emperor’s hair and his death mask.
The Briars
Victoria
28.19 MILES
17.61 MILES
20.03 MILES
Mornington Peninsula National Park
17.26 MILES
9.32 MILES
17.52 MILES
28.69 MILES
Mornington Peninsula Regional Gallery
2.4 MILES
One of Victoria's most impressive regional galleries, the MPRG has a permanent collection focusing on the cultural heritage of Mornington Peninsula as…
2. Mornington Botanical Rose Gardens
2.48 MILES
Away from the beach, these beautifully landscaped gardens in the Civic Reserve are home to over 4000 roses planted in 86 beds. Visit in spring and summer…
3.46 MILES
This 30-year-old winery may be known for its cool climate wines, but it's also winning over fans with its range of Hix beers. Stop by to sample both at…
3.79 MILES
The Old Post Office Museum is housed in an 1860s building on Mornington's main street. Volunteer-run, it has a modest collection of local historical…
7.53 MILES
Climb aboard one of the modern Swiss-built gondolas on this iconic chairlift to enjoy an all-encompassing view stretching as far as Melbourne's city…
7.66 MILES
This apple orchard produces a number of biodynamic ciders that you can sample in its simple cider lounge ($10 per flight).
7.91 MILES
As well as its remarkably well-clipped hedge mazes, you can partake in tube slides, a canopy walk, a rope scramble obstacle course for kids, a 3D indoor …
8.25 MILES
Located a short drive inland from Dromana, this scenic nature reserve spread over 572 hectares is named after its summit at Arthurs Seat (372m) – where…