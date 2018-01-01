Welcome to Great Ocean Road
Hunt out the isolated beaches and lighthouses in between the towns and the thick eucalyptus forests in the Otway hinterlands to really escape the crowds. Rather than heading straight to the Great Ocean Road, a fork in the road at Geelong can take you the long, leisurely way there, through the Bellarine Peninsula with visits to charming Queenscliff and wineries en route.
Day-tripping tourists from Melbourne rush in and out of the area in less than 12 hours but, in a perfect world, you’d spend at least a week here.
Top experiences in Great Ocean Road
Great Ocean Road activities
Great Ocean Road Small-Group Ecotour from Melbourne
After morning pickup at your hotel, get comfortable on your deluxe minicoach and head southwest along the scenic coast. Your knowledgeable guide shares informative commentary about the sights as you travel. About one hour into your journey, travel through Torquay, a beach town known for its surf culture and as the start of the Great Ocean Road. Next, enjoy a morning tea break at a beachside location before continue another hour to Kennett River where you take a short walk in eucalyptus forest to look for koalas and colorful parrots.Further along, at the foot of the Otway Ranges, have lunch in the beautiful town of Apollo Bay. Then enjoy free time to explore the shops and marina or take a dip in the water. Your next stop takes you into Great Otway National Park for a leisurely stroll at Maits Rest. A wooden boardwalk leads through lovely fern gardens and rain forest, with giant trees up to 300 years old.Hop back on the bus to visit Port Campbell National Park, known for offshore rock formations such as the Twelve Apostles.Next, drive to your final destination, Gibson Steps. An area of cliffs on the south coast of Australia.Your return journey includes a stop for dinner (at own expense) and stunning views of the lights of Melbourne as you cross the West Gate Bridge. Translation of key tour information in 13 languages is provided on specially configured iPods. Enjoy free WiFi onboard your minicoach, making the return drive a perfect time to upload photos or email friends about your fantastic day on the Great Ocean Road.
Great Ocean Road Trip Tour from Melbourne
Your Great Ocean Road tour begins with panoramic views as you leave Melbourne and cross the West Gate Bridge. You’re soon on the coast, passing world-famous Bells Beach, host of the World Surfing Championships.Relax on the drive as the winding Great Ocean Road hugs the coast, running beside a string of surf beaches to reach the seaside holiday resort of Apollo Bay. After lunch (own expense), continue your journey along the legendary Great Ocean Road to the limestone rock formations known as the Twelve Apostles. Once joined to the coast, see how the rocks have been eroded over millions of years into the craggy pillars you see today. Go for a stroll along the cliff top or follow winding beach trails at this beautiful wild and windy spot.At Loch Ard Gorge, hear how this dramatic landscape has a tragic side, as you listen to the tale of the British ship Loch Ard that ran aground near Muttonbird Island in 1878. The two sole survivors came ashore at sheltered Loch Ard Gorge, where you can read the plaques describing why this stretch of shoreline is known as the Shipwreck Coast.Your last stop on the Great Ocean Road is the seaside village of Port Campbell, sheltered by the surrounding cliffs and Norfolk pines. Browse the boutiques and galleries, or stop for afternoon tea (own expense) at one of the town's many cafes.Relax on the return trip to Melbourne, returning to the city at around 7:30pm.
Great Ocean Road, Phillip Island, Ticket Pass from Melbourne
Great Ocean Road Classic Tour:Start your Melbourne immersion with the road trip everyone's talking about! Follow the historical Great Ocean Road, one of the world's most scenic coastal routes, as it winds along Victoria's southwest coast, passing long golden beaches, rugged sandstone cliffs and eucalypt-tree rainforest.Pass the beach resort villages of Lorne and Apollo Bay and take in panoramic coastal views from the Cape Otway Lighthouse. Hear the tragic tales of the Loch Ard Gorge and discover why this spectacularly wild part of Victoria is known as the Shipwreck Coast. Then, enjoy a traditional Australian barbeque lunch. The route also takes you among the soaring eucalypt trees of the Otway rainforest, and to the offshore sandstone stacks called the Twelve Apostles. Phillip Island Penguin Parade:On another day (within seven days of your Great Ocean Road tour), travel to Phillip Island to visit the Moonlit Sanctuary Wildlife Conservation Park for a hands-on wildlife experience. Learn about the park's conservation efforts, hand-feed a kangaroo, see wallabies and wombats, or have the opportunity to get a photo taken with a koala. You'll also see flying possums and other cute Australian marsupial mammals.Next, you'll see sheep shearing and working dogs in action at the historic farm on neighboring Churchill Island before visiting the Koala Conservation Centre. Visit Phillip Island's wild and rugged surf beaches at Cape Woolamai, and see basking fur seals at Seal Rocks and the rocky outcrop known as the Nobbies.As dusk falls, get ready for the main event at Summerland Beach, as Victoria's largest colony of little penguins return home from a day of fishing at sea, waddling their way up the sands to their burrows.Enhance your penguin-viewing experience with a choice of upgrade options. Choose the Penguin Plus option to have a better view of the penguins from the comfort of an exclusive viewing area with private boardwalk. Or be warm and dry in a Penguin Skybox and watch the penguins from an elevated indoor viewing area while enjoying drinks and canapés. Choose the Private Penguin Parade for front-row seats on the sand with access to the penguins, joining an exclusive small group visit with a private ranger guide.Melbourne Attraction Pass:Then see the best of Melbourne, and save time and money with the Melbourne Attraction Pass. Choose to visit two of four Melbourne's premier attractions -- Melbourne Zoo and Melbourne Star Observation Wheel OR SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium and Eureka Skydeck 88. Tickets are issued at departure of the Great Ocean Road Tour. The pass allows single entry to each attraction and is valid for six months from the date of collection.
Great Ocean Road and 12 Apostles Day Trip from Melbourne
Your day begins with an early morning departure from your centrally located Melbourne or St Kilda hotel. Travel over the Westgate Bridge on your way to the Great Ocean Road. The drive in the morning is slightly longer than other tours as you are starting at the end of the road and traveling back to the start to escape the crowds! The first stop on the Great Ocean Road will be in the country town of Colac for morning tea before heading to the Shipwreck Coast. Here you’ll find the major attractions of Gibson Steps, Loch Ard Gorge and of course, the 12 Apostles. Not only will there be less people at these stops but the sunlight is better for viewing and photos. Enjoy a picnic lunch at one of these spectacularly breathtaking spots.Start the drive backwards along the Great Ocean Road as the road begins to run away from the coast line through the Otway ranges. It is time to stretch your legs on a wonderful guided rainforest walk amongst some of the tallest tree species in the world.After a short drive the road and ocean meet again in the seaside town of Apollo Bay. From here the road twists along the coast offering spectacular ocean, beach and cliff views. Along this beautiful section of the Great Ocean Road you’ll stop at the small town of Kennett River where your guide will help you spot wild koalas amongst the eucalyptus trees. Continuing the journey and passing through small sea side towns, make a stop at Memorial Arch, also known as The Great Ocean Road sign, commemorating the workers that built the roadt. From here head to start of the road (or end of the road on this reverse tour) for a pizza dinner in the town of Torquay, the perfect way to end the reverse journey along the Great Ocean Road.
Great Ocean Road and 12 Apostles Day Trip from Melbourne
After pickup from your Melbourne or St Kilda hotel, leave the city heading over the Westgate Bridge bright and early to maximise your time on the Great Ocean Road.After just over an hour’s drive, the first stop will be on a popular surf beach near the town of Anglesea for morning tea (included). It is then a short drive before stopping at Memorial Arch. The arch commemorates the returned soldiers who worked on the construction of the 151 mile (243km) stretch of road following World War I. Continue along the Great Ocean Road taking in the spectacular ocean, beach and cliff views. Stop in the small town of Kennett River home to wild koalas. Your guide will help you spot them amongst the eucalyptus trees. Stop for lunch at a local restaurant in the seaside town of Apollo Bay.After lunch the road and the ocean part ways for the next few hours as you head into the Otway Rainforest. A short 30-minute guided walk will take you right into the heart of the rainforest. You’ll be dwarfed by some of the largest tree species in the world. Wind further through the forest and return to ocean and make a stop at the mighty Shipwreck Coast. Here you’ll spend a large portion of the day exploring the 12 Apostles, Loch Ard Gorge and Gibson Steps, all a short drive from one another. Your guide will share the tales of disaster, destruction and survival.After a long day, relax on the drive back to Melbourne and reflect on a great day spent on the Great Ocean Road.
Great Ocean Road, 12 Apostles Sunset Day Tour from Melbourne
Start your day by traveling through Victoria’s second largest city, Geelong, before heading south to the coastal town of Torquay, the gateway to the Great Ocean Road.Enjoy the breathtaking coastal views as you drive through the scenic towns of Lorne, Apollo Bay and Port Campbell, and visit the iconic Split-Point Lighthouse, Australia’s oldest surviving lighthouse. This lighthouse has been in use since 1848 and was a signal for thousands of immigrants at sea that land was near after many months at sea. There will be plenty of opportunities to see the native wildlife such as koalas, grey kangaroos and a variety of birds. Stop at Kennett River for Koala Spotting and enjoy an included cafe lunch.Next walk through the Otway Ranges and see Loch Ard Gorge and Gibsons Steps on the western end of the Great Ocean Road before arriving at the world famous limestone rock stacks, the Twelve Apostles. Naturally formed by erosion, these limestone formations were originally caves and arches that collapsed due to the harsh weather conditions into the clear blue waters of Port Campbell National Park. Before returning to Melbourne, take in the gorgeous sunset over the spectacular coastline, which will no doubt be one of the many highlights of your day!