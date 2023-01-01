Just the spot for a thirsty traveller is this small brewpub in the historic township of Bruthen. Conveniently located along the East Gippsland Rail Trail, Bullant produces around a dozen beers on-site, including a couple of big IPAs – all best enjoyed on its deck. It's a good spot for a feed, too, offering the likes of tacos and bratwurst, each with a suggested beer pairing.

The microbrewery's around halfway between Bairnsdale and Buchan, making for a good pit stop for those exploring East Gippsland or heading up to Buchan Caves or the Snowy Mountains.