Since they were unveiled to Melburnians as a blockbuster sight in the early 1900s the Buchan Caves have been dazzling visitors with their fantasy world of glistening calcite formations. Parks Victoria runs guided cave tours daily, alternating between Royal and Fairy Caves. They’re both super-impressive: Royal has more colour, a higher chamber and dripping candle-like formations; Fairy has more delicate decorations and potential fairy sightings.

The rangers also offer hard-hat guided tours to the less-developed Federal Cave or Murrindal Cave during high season (adult/child $38.10/27.20).

The reserve itself is a pretty spot, with shaded picnic areas, walking tracks and grazing kangaroos. Invigoration is guaranteed when taking a dip in the icy rock pool.