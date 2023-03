Pop by for a tasting at this quirky, art-filled, family-owned winery, the oldest in Gippsland. It's most known for its chardonnay, but it's all good and available for free sampling. There's a restaurant (meals $12 to $34) with a cosy fireplace in winter, and a deck for enjoying a platter when the sun's shining.

It's 10km north of town on North Arm, accessible by boat or road; or via SUP winery tour.