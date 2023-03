In the water just in front of Metung Yacht Club is Legend Rock, a stop along the Bataluk Cultural Trail and a significant site for the Gunai and Kurnai people. The legend goes that fishermen from the Tatungalung clan had eaten more than their share while neglecting to feed the dogs – so as way of punishment the women here turned them to stone.

There were originally three rocks, but two were destroyed during road construction in the 1960s.