Lightfoot & Sons

Sample some of Gippsland's finest wines at this rustic tin-shed cellar door, 11km northwest of Bairnsdale. Everything is grown and produced on-site, and in addition to its characterful pinot noirs and buttery chardonnays, it's known for its sparkling wine produced by the traditional method. Grab a glass, a tasting board ($30) and a spot on the terrace, overlooking sublime pastoral views.

The range is featured on the wine lists of Victoria's best restaurants, including the winery's classy neighbour Long Paddock, five minutes up the road.