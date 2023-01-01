Within Mitchell National Park, this eerie cave is hidden behind a waterfall on a tributary of the river. As part of the Dreaming, it's culturally significant to the Gunai and Kurnai people; the cave ledge is believed to be the residing place of the Nargun, a half-human, half-stone female creature who abducted unsuspecting children. It's a particularly sacred spot for Aboriginal women, who held initiation ceremonies here. The 5km loop walk takes in magnificent river and gully views.

The oasis-like Deadcock Den is also a sacred site for Aboriginal women. The Den of Nargun is a feature along the Bataluk Cultural Trail. It's a 45-minute drive northwest of Bairnsdale; take Wallers Rd off the Bairnsdale–Dargo Rd (C601).