Beechworth Asylum

One for those into dark tourism is this creepy, old 'lunatic' asylum, decommissioned in 1995, which sits on Mayday Hill overlooking town. While a lot of the buildings have been redeveloped into hotels. residential properties, and the studios of the Mayday Hills Art Society, a lot remains abandoned and downright spooky. You can't access inside any of the buildings, unless you sign up with Asylum Ghost Tours, which operates historical tours by day and ghost tours by night.