One of the best places in southern Australia to see native fauna, this wildlife park is home to kangaroos, wallabies, dingoes, Tasmanian devils, echidnas,…
Melbourne Region
Escaping the city for a day, a weekend or longer is easy – the question is not why, but where to first? Should you spend a day tripping from one winery to the next? Disappear into the tall forest with a pair of walking boots and a keen eye for native wildlife? Indulge in some of Victoria's finest regional produce? Or pamper yourself with a massage and mineral spa?
Taking just a short drive from Melbourne you can visit historic towns, mountains, rivers, waterfalls, bush, vine-covered hills, cycle paths and wildlife. And don’t think you have to rough it – around Daylesford, Mornington Peninsula and Yarra Valley you'll find some of the finest boutique accommodation, cafes and restaurants in regional Victoria, with fresh country air and spectacular scenery to match.
Explore Melbourne Region
- Healesville Sanctuary
One of the best places in southern Australia to see native fauna, this wildlife park is home to kangaroos, wallabies, dingoes, Tasmanian devils, echidnas,…
- CCoombe
The home of Australian opera singer Nellie Melba (1871–1931) has been reimagined as a thriving winery, restaurant and events facility by her descendants…
- YYering Station
Dating from 1838, Yering Station was home to Victoria's first vineyard. Reinvented as a wine and events estate, it has a Mod Oz restaurant in a…
- TTarraWarra Museum of Art
Housed in a striking Allan Powell–designed building at TarraWarra Estate, this excellent gallery showcases Australian art from the second half of the 20th…
- DDomain Chandon
Chandon is an example of mass wine tourism done well. The winery – a subsidiary of Moët & Chandon – produces sparkling wines and has a restaurant, lounge…
- TTarraWarra Estate
Though the art gallery and restaurant are the main attractions here, the winery has a lair-like underground cellar door and barrel room designed by…
- Dandenong Ranges National Park
This national park protects the largest areas of remaining forest in the Dandenongs, which are home to lush fern gullies and huge stands of mountain ash…
- SkyHigh Mt Dandenong
Drive up to SkyHigh for amazing views over Melbourne and Port Phillip Bay from the highest point in the Dandenongs. The view of the city lights at dusk is…
- CConvent Gallery
Surrounded by pretty, flower-filled gardens, the 19th-century Holy Cross Convent on Wombat Hill now functions as an art gallery. Its Bad Habits Café and a…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Melbourne Region.
See
Healesville Sanctuary
One of the best places in southern Australia to see native fauna, this wildlife park is home to kangaroos, wallabies, dingoes, Tasmanian devils, echidnas,…
See
Coombe
The home of Australian opera singer Nellie Melba (1871–1931) has been reimagined as a thriving winery, restaurant and events facility by her descendants…
See
Yering Station
Dating from 1838, Yering Station was home to Victoria's first vineyard. Reinvented as a wine and events estate, it has a Mod Oz restaurant in a…
See
TarraWarra Museum of Art
Housed in a striking Allan Powell–designed building at TarraWarra Estate, this excellent gallery showcases Australian art from the second half of the 20th…
See
Domain Chandon
Chandon is an example of mass wine tourism done well. The winery – a subsidiary of Moët & Chandon – produces sparkling wines and has a restaurant, lounge…
See
TarraWarra Estate
Though the art gallery and restaurant are the main attractions here, the winery has a lair-like underground cellar door and barrel room designed by…
See
Dandenong Ranges National Park
This national park protects the largest areas of remaining forest in the Dandenongs, which are home to lush fern gullies and huge stands of mountain ash…
See
SkyHigh Mt Dandenong
Drive up to SkyHigh for amazing views over Melbourne and Port Phillip Bay from the highest point in the Dandenongs. The view of the city lights at dusk is…
See
Convent Gallery
Surrounded by pretty, flower-filled gardens, the 19th-century Holy Cross Convent on Wombat Hill now functions as an art gallery. Its Bad Habits Café and a…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Melbourne Region
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.