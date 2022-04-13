Escaping the city for a day, a weekend or longer is easy – the question is not why, but where to first? Should you spend a day tripping from one winery to the next? Disappear into the tall forest with a pair of walking boots and a keen eye for native wildlife? Indulge in some of Victoria's finest regional produce? Or pamper yourself with a massage and mineral spa?

Taking just a short drive from Melbourne you can visit historic towns, mountains, rivers, waterfalls, bush, vine-covered hills, cycle paths and wildlife. And don’t think you have to rough it – around Daylesford, Mornington Peninsula and Yarra Valley you'll find some of the finest boutique accommodation, cafes and restaurants in regional Victoria, with fresh country air and spectacular scenery to match.