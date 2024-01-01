Otway Estate

Now that Prickly Moses has opened a taphouse in Apollo Bay there's less reason to make the trek up here to its brewery, but it's a nice excuse for a drive. Here you'll be able to sample beers, ciders and wines; call ahead to check it's open, particularly on weekdays. There's also boutique accommodation (rooms from $200).
