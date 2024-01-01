Otway Estate

Great Ocean Road

Now that Prickly Moses has opened a taphouse in Apollo Bay there's less reason to make the trek up here to its brewery, but it's a nice excuse for a drive. Here you'll be able to sample beers, ciders and wines; call ahead to check it's open, particularly on weekdays. There's also boutique accommodation (rooms from $200).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • In this photo taken on March 24, 2015, waves crash into the base of natural limestone structures known as the Twelve Apostles off the shore of the Port Campbell National Park, by the Great Ocean road in Victoria. The close proximity of the collection of limestone stacks to one another has made the site a popular tourist attraction. AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE (Photo credit should read INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP/Getty Images)

    Twelve Apostles

    29.38 MILES

    The most iconic sight and enduring image for most visitors to the Great Ocean Road, the Twelve Apostles provide a fitting climax to the journey. Jutting…

  • Cape Otway Lighthouse - Winter Sunset

    Cape Otway Lightstation

    28.55 MILES

    The oldest surviving lighthouse in mainland Australia, Cape Otway Lightstation was built in 1848 without mortar by more than 40 stonemasons. There are…

  • People taking guided tour of the lighthouse.

    Split Point Lighthouse

    29.24 MILES

    Scale the 136 steps to the top of the beautiful 'White Queen' lighthouse for sensational 360-degree views. Built in 1891, the 34m-high lighthouse is still…

  • Qdos Art Gallery

    Qdos Art Gallery

    22.78 MILES

    Set amid the lush forest behind Lorne, Qdos always has something interesting showing at its contemporary gallery, to go with its open-air sculpture garden…

  • Tarndwarncoort Homestead

    Tarndwarncoort Homestead

    12.07 MILES

    A wonderful piece of local history, this heritage sheep farm has been in the same family since 1840. Its claim to fame is the Polwarth breed of sheep,…

  • Gibson Steps

    Gibson Steps

    29.01 MILES

    Follow 86 steps, hacked by hand into the cliffs by 19th-century landowner Hugh Gibson (and more recently replaced by concrete ones), down to wild Gibson…

  • Great Ocean Road Story

    Great Ocean Road Story

    22.99 MILES

    Inside Lorne Visitor Centre, this permanent exhibition of multimedia displays, videos and books offers informative background to the Great Ocean Road's…

  • Marriners Lookout

    Marriners Lookout

    20.82 MILES

    Located 1.5km from town back towards Cape Patton, this scenic walk offers wonderful panoramic views over town and the ocean. If you have a car it's a…

Nearby Great Ocean Road attractions

1. Tarndwarncoort Homestead

12.07 MILES

A wonderful piece of local history, this heritage sheep farm has been in the same family since 1840. Its claim to fame is the Polwarth breed of sheep,…

2. Gosling Creek Winery

14.32 MILES

Tucked away down a pastoral road between Lorne and Birregurra is this attractive boutique winery with a tin-shed cellar door. Tastings of its riesling and…

3. Pennyroyal Raspberry Farm

15.94 MILES

Grab a basket and head out to pick your own berries ($5 per person) – there are raspberries, boysenberries and strawberries as well as lesser-known kinds…

4. Erskine Falls

19.23 MILES

Head 11km out of town to see this lovely 30m waterfall. It’s an easy walk from the Erskine Falls car park to the viewing platform (15 minutes return) or…

5. Marriners Lookout

20.82 MILES

Located 1.5km from town back towards Cape Patton, this scenic walk offers wonderful panoramic views over town and the ocean. If you have a car it's a…

6. Apollo Bay Museum

21.03 MILES

Set up by the historical society is this collection of relics salvaged from shipwrecks, Aboriginal artefacts, historical photographs and pioneer displays…

7. Community Market

22.1 MILES

Held along the main strip, this market is the perfect spot for picking up local souvenirs and produce. During Easter and the Queen's Birthday weekend it's…

8. Qdos Art Gallery

22.78 MILES

Set amid the lush forest behind Lorne, Qdos always has something interesting showing at its contemporary gallery, to go with its open-air sculpture garden…