Gin distilleries are popping up everywhere, but Aireys is the first Great Ocean Road town to get one. Though it distills off-site, you can stop by its bar to sample the gins (a navy strength and a citrus-driven classic dry), both featuring indigenous botanicals, including coastal succulents, kelp and surf-coast honey. There are G&Ts and cocktails to go with bar snacks. Call ahead to confirm it's open.