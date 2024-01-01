Community Market

Held along the main strip, this market is the perfect spot for picking up local souvenirs and produce. During Easter and the Queen's Birthday weekend it's on Sunday.
11.02 MILES
The oldest surviving lighthouse in mainland Australia, Cape Otway Lightstation was built in 1848 without mortar by more than 40 stonemasons. There are…
21.61 MILES
Set amid the lush forest behind Lorne, Qdos always has something interesting showing at its contemporary gallery, to go with its open-air sculpture garden…
22.34 MILES
Inside Lorne Visitor Centre, this permanent exhibition of multimedia displays, videos and books offers informative background to the Great Ocean Road's…
1.34 MILES
Located 1.5km from town back towards Cape Patton, this scenic walk offers wonderful panoramic views over town and the ocean. If you have a car it's a…
23.96 MILES
Grab a basket and head out to pick your own berries ($5 per person) – there are raspberries, boysenberries and strawberries as well as lesser-known kinds…
24.04 MILES
Tucked away down a pastoral road between Lorne and Birregurra is this attractive boutique winery with a tin-shed cellar door. Tastings of its riesling and…
29.88 MILES
This attractive wide expanse of surf is the longest beach along the Great Ocean Road, stretching for 10km from Split Point Lighthouse to Eastern View…
21.54 MILES
Head 11km out of town to see this lovely 30m waterfall. It’s an easy walk from the Erskine Falls car park to the viewing platform (15 minutes return) or…
