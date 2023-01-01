Pennyroyal Raspberry Farm

Grab a basket and head out to pick your own berries ($5 per person) – there are raspberries, boysenberries and strawberries as well as lesser-known kinds such as jostaberries. It's also known for producing its own ciders (tasting paddles $16 for four), and in collaboration with a Tasmanian distillery it makes berry-infused gins.

There's a teahouse here, too, which uses the farm's own preserves and other products, plus there's accommodation (from $180). Call ahead to check that berries are in season.