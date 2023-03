A wonderful piece of local history, this heritage sheep farm has been in the same family since 1840. Its claim to fame is the Polwarth breed of sheep, which it developed in 1880. Call ahead to arrange a tour of its bluestone homestead. Otherwise, it's worth dropping by to browse its interesting art gallery and craft wool shop, which stocks products all grown on-site, from raw fleece to knitting yarn.

You can also stay here.