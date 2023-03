Run by a group of friends who fell in love with the town and its handsome but faded bank building, this gallery is home to the Queenstown Artists in Residence Initiative (QuARI), which hosts visiting visual artists keen to engage with the local community and landscape. Most are happy to show their works-in-progress to visitors, and all stage exhibitions at the end of their residencies.

Upstairs there's a three-bedroom flat with kitchen and laundry available for rent (from $135).