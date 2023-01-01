West Coast Heritage Centre

Housed in the 1894 School of Mines & Metallurgy, this museum is the pride of the local community and the town's major tourism drawcard. There's plenty to see, including a huge mineral display, photographs and documents tracing the history of the west coast, an underground-mine simulation and steam locomotives and carriages from the early west-coast railways. The centre also incorporates the Gaiety Theatre, a blacksmith shop and wheelwright workshop and the town's historic Freemasons lodge and police station/courthouse.