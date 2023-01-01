When the Gaiety opened in February 1898, a troupe of 60 performers was brought to town from Melbourne and played to 1000 spectators every night for a week. Soon, this grand theatre building was hosting films, plays, vaudeville reviews and concerts. Now restored to its former glory, it screens two hour-long silent-film sessions per day, one of which features parts of the world's first feature film, The Story of the Kelly Gang (first shown here in May 1907).
Gaiety Theatre
Cradle Country & The West
