Gaiety Theatre

When the Gaiety opened in February 1898, a troupe of 60 performers was brought to town from Melbourne and played to 1000 spectators every night for a week. Soon, this grand theatre building was hosting films, plays, vaudeville reviews and concerts. Now restored to its former glory, it screens two hour-long silent-film sessions per day, one of which features parts of the world's first feature film, The Story of the Kelly Gang (first shown here in May 1907).