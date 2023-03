You hear a lot about Huon pine in Strahan…now see it, smell it and touch it at this working waterfront sawmill. Milling demonstrations take place daily at 3pm (coinciding with the return of the Gordon River boats), and there's a small gift shop selling Huon-pine chopping boards, jewellery, wood shavings and offcuts.

If you want a heftier Huon-pine souvenir, Wilderness Woodworks is directly in front of the sawmill.