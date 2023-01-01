Head 6km west of Strahan's town centre to find Ocean Beach, Tasmania's longest beach (40km), which is fiercely pounded by surf. It runs uninterrupted from Trial Harbour in the north to Macquarie Heads in the south and is an evocative place to watch the sun dip into the sea. The water is treacherous: don’t swim here.

Around 14km north of Strahan are the spectacular Henty Dunes, a series of 30m-high sugar-fine sand dunes backing Ocean Beach. From the picnic area, you can wander around the tops of the dunes, or take the 1½-hour return walk through them and out to Ocean Beach; remember to carry drinking water.