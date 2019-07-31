Twelve kilometres north of Hobart's city centre, MONA is burrowed into the Triassic sandstone of a peninsula jutting into the Derwent River. Arrayed…
Hobart & Around
Australia’s second-oldest city and southernmost capital, Hobart is a city where nature rules. It stretches along the foot of kunanyi/Mt Wellington, angling down to the slate-grey Derwent River, which forms one edge of the city centre. The town’s colonial architecture and natural charms are complemented by world-class food and drink, innovative festivals and art experiences – Australia’s first-ever art exhibition was held here in 1837 and MONA, Hobart's Museum of Old and New Art, has stamped Tasmania onto the global cultural map.
It’s a gorgeous place, and though there's the sobering fact that it's closer to Antarctica than Cairns, Hobart is Australia's second-driest capital city. Weather consequently stops few visitors from exploring the gorgeous surrounds – not far past the outskirts of the city are some great beaches, alpine areas and historic villages.
Hobart was the country of the South East Aboriginal nation, including the muwinina people, to whom Mt Wellington was known as kunanyi.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Hobart & Around.
MONA
Twelve kilometres north of Hobart's city centre, MONA is burrowed into the Triassic sandstone of a peninsula jutting into the Derwent River. Arrayed…
See
Salamanca Place
This picturesque row of three- and four-storey sandstone warehouses is a classic example of Australian colonial architecture. Dating back to the whaling…
See
Kunanyi/Mt Wellington
Ribbed with its striking Organ Pipes cliffs, kunanyi/Mt Wellington (1271m) towers over Hobart like a benevolent overlord. The view from the top stretches…
See
Cascade Brewery
Standing in startling, Gothic isolation next to the clean-running Hobart Rivulet, Australia’s oldest brewery (1824) is still pumping out superb beers. The…
See
Battery Point
Tucked in behind Salamanca Pl, the old maritime village of Battery Point is a tight nest of lanes and 19th-century cottages. Spend an afternoon exploring:…
See
Cascades Female Factory Historic Site
This World Heritage Site was where Hobart’s female convicts were incarcerated and put to work. Around 12,500 women were transported to Tasmania, and at…
See
North Hobart
Hobart at its most bohemian, the Elizabeth St strip in North Hobart (aka NoHo) is lined with dozens of cafes, restaurants, bars and pubs – enough to keep…
See
Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary
In spacious enclosures ringed around a large grassy area, Forester kangaroos lounge about like beach-goers at this impressive wildlife park – its name…
See
Tasmanian Museum & Art Gallery
Incorporating Tasmania's oldest surviving public building, the Commissariat Store (1808), TMAG features Aboriginal and colonial relics and an excellent…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Hobart & Around
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.