Australia’s second-oldest city and southernmost capital, Hobart is a city where nature rules. It stretches along the foot of kunanyi/Mt Wellington, angling down to the slate-grey Derwent River, which forms one edge of the city centre. The town’s colonial architecture and natural charms are complemented by world-class food and drink, innovative festivals and art experiences – Australia’s first-ever art exhibition was held here in 1837 and MONA, Hobart's Museum of Old and New Art, has stamped Tasmania onto the global cultural map.

It’s a gorgeous place, and though there's the sobering fact that it's closer to Antarctica than Cairns, Hobart is Australia's second-driest capital city. Weather consequently stops few visitors from exploring the gorgeous surrounds – not far past the outskirts of the city are some great beaches, alpine areas and historic villages.

Hobart was the country of the South East Aboriginal nation, including the muwinina people, to whom Mt Wellington was known as kunanyi.