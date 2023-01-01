Inala Nature Museum & Jurassic Garden

A 600-hectare spread of wonderful island wilderness on South Bruny, with hundreds of plant species and almost as many birds to quietly observe (including the 12 endemic Tasmanian species). The Nature Museum houses an amazing collection of shells, fossils and minerals, while the Jurassic Garden is a thoughtfully laid-out botanic park, showing how some species hark back to the days of the ancient Gondwana continent. Tours and accommodation also available (cottages $340); see the website for details.

Inala has been instrumental in establishing the annual Bruny Island Bird Festival, a three-day celebration of island bird life in late October.