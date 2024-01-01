At the council offices in Alonnah is this megamodest, volunteer-run museum (in an old courthouse – no prizes for guessing that) displaying newspaper clippings, photos and records of the island community’s social and whaling past, plus info on walks and attractions around Bruny Island.
Court House History Room
Bruny Island
If you’re working up a thirst, swing into the cellar door at Australia’s most southerly vineyard. Pinot noir and chardonnay rule the roost; burgers,…
Pick a punnet of strawberries, blackberries or boysenberries (among many other berry species), or enjoy the farm’s juicy output with some ice cream,…
3. Inala Nature Museum & Jurassic Garden
A 600-hectare spread of wonderful island wilderness on South Bruny, with hundreds of plant species and almost as many birds to quietly observe (including…
4. Bligh Museum of Pacific Exploration
This curio-crammed, windowless, church-like museum details the local exploits of explorers Bligh, Cook, Furneaux, Baudin and, of course, Bruni d…
Park midway across the isthmus – aka the Neck – between North and South Bruny and climb to the Truganini Memorial for broad views of both ends of the…
About 3km south of Peppermint Bay is this top stop for foodies. Grandvewe Cheeses churns out organic cheese from sheep’s milk – Tasmania's only sheep…
Hartzview is a scenic 8km drive up the hill from Woodbridge (or 11km from Cygnet), off the road to Gardners Bay. For your palate’s pleasure there are…
Bottling pinot noir, chardonnay, pinot gris and the robust ‘Tiger Blood’, this compact hillside vineyard has a fabulous timber tasting room, built by the…