Bottling pinot noir, chardonnay, pinot gris and the robust ‘Tiger Blood’, this compact hillside vineyard has a fabulous timber tasting room, built by the Hungarian owner. Is Crumpuss the cat still on duty?
Opening hours can be sketchy: call first.
The Southeast
Bottling pinot noir, chardonnay, pinot gris and the robust ‘Tiger Blood’, this compact hillside vineyard has a fabulous timber tasting room, built by the Hungarian owner. Is Crumpuss the cat still on duty?
Opening hours can be sketchy: call first.