South Bruny National Park

This national park comprises extensive coastal and wooded hinterland areas. Near Adventure Bay an easy trail leads to the old whaling station at Grass Point (1½ hours return), with possible sightings of Bruny's unusual white wallabies. From here, you can climb to Fluted Cape (2½ hours return), atop some of Australia's highest sea cliffs.

The park’s southwestern portion covers the Labillardiere Peninsula, Cloudy Bay and Cape Bruny Lighthouse, with walks ranging from leisurely beach rambles to a six-hour peninsula circuit.