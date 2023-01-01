Cape Bruny Lighthouse

Designed by colonial architect John Lee Archer, the 1836, 13m-high stone lighthouse on one of Bruny's southern tips overlooks a particularly rugged section of coast. It was Australia's longest-serving lighthouse – 158 years when it was decommissioned in the 1990s. The lamps were originally powered by sperm-whale oil. You can check out the inside of the lighthouse with Bruny Island Lighthouse Tours, or just wander around the surrounding reserve. National park entry fees apply.