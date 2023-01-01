Designed by colonial architect John Lee Archer, the 1836, 13m-high stone lighthouse on one of Bruny's southern tips overlooks a particularly rugged section of coast. It was Australia's longest-serving lighthouse – 158 years when it was decommissioned in the 1990s. The lamps were originally powered by sperm-whale oil. You can check out the inside of the lighthouse with Bruny Island Lighthouse Tours, or just wander around the surrounding reserve. National park entry fees apply.
Cape Bruny Lighthouse
Bruny Island
