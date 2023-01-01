This gorgeous, tree-lined natural harbour was the spot where, in 1792, two French ships captained by Bruni d’Entrecasteaux – L’Espérance and La Recherche – dropped anchor and set about exploring. These days it's still a tranquil spot, with some sheltered beaches and camp sites. From the road's end – the southernmost bit of road in Australia – there's an easy 10-minute walk to a bronze whale sculpture, commemorating the days when there were four whaling stations here.