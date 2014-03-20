Bruny Island Food Tour with 7-Course Gourmet Meal

After hotel pickup in Hobart by air-conditioned 18-passenger bus, head to Kettering for the 15-minute ferry crossing to Bruny Island. Listen to your guide, a knowledgeable local who is highly trained in the island's wildlife, vegetation and other characteristics, tell you about what to expect during your culinary adventure. Upon arrival, your tour starts with a short drive to your first destination, Bruny Island Cheese Company. Sit down as a group and enjoy a private meet-and-greet with the head cheese maker to learn how they craft their artisan cheeses from sustainably farmed cow's and goat's milk. See the cheese maturing room, share platters of cheeses and taste hand-crafted ale. Next up, visit Get Shucked Oysters and enjoy half a dozen oysters per person, freshly shucked by your server, who shares with you the harvesting story. Feel free to snap photos from your vantage point overlooking the waters where the oysters are farmed. Then continue to Bruny Island Berry Farm for a stroll through the berry fields, pluck sweet, juicy berries straight from the patch (in season) and enjoy a berry inspired morning tea and hot tea or coffee.Refreshed and relaxed, work off some of your food by taking a short walk along a spectacular white-sand beach, and stop at Two Tree Point, the heritage-listed site where Captain Cook replenished water supplies for his ship Endeavor. Nearby, enter an ancient reserve, and look for rare white wallabies, who have few predators on the island and have increased their numbers. You may also spot echidnas and some of the 12 species of endemic birds. Hop back on your bus to visit Bruny Island Premium Wines for lunch accompanied by a wine of your choice. See the vineyards, sip the fruits of the vine and feast on a seasonal meal that features local products. Be sure to save room for handmade chocolate treats at your next destination, Bruny Island Chocolate Company. Walk through the lovely gardens and snap a photo of the ocean outlook that surrounds the boutique chocolate shop. More sweet treats to come at Bruny Island Honey. Sample a variety of locally harvested Honey. Meet the bee keepers and learn the harvesting process. Stop at the Neck, a strip of land connecting the island’s northern and southern sections. Here you can along the deserted beach, dip your feet in the water, see the Truganini Memorial and enjoy sweeping views from the lookout. Conclude your food journey with a glass of award-winning Tasmanian whiskey from the Bruny Island House of Whisky. See their great wall of whiskies for yourself, a highlight for the whisky enthusiast!