Welcome to Bruny Island
Bruny’s coastal scenery is magical. There are countless swimming and surf beaches, plus good ocean and freshwater fishing. South Bruny offers the steep, forested South Bruny National Park, with beautiful walking tracks, especially around Labillardiere Peninsula and Fluted Cape.
Tourism is increasingly important to the island’s economy but remains low-key. There are (as yet) no homogenised resorts, just plenty of beachy cottages and houses. Too many visitors cram their Bruny experience into one day: if you can handle the peace and quiet, stay a few days. Bruny Island takes hold slowly, then tends not to let go.
Top experiences in Bruny Island
Recent articles
Bruny Island activities
Bruny Island with Lighthouse Tour and Food Samples from Hobart
Your tour begins with pickup from your Hobart hotel and a scenic drive to the pretty coastal town of Kettering, where you will catch your Bruny Island ferry. Enjoy the 15-minute cruise on the D’Entrecasteaux Channel over to Bruny Island, then travel by air-conditioned minivan to the narrow spit called The Neck connecting the north and south parts of the island, passing oyster farms and grazing properties en route. Your island tour begins with views from Adventure Bay lookout and the Hummock lookout, a significant indigenous site that's home to Truganini Memorial. Continue to Adventure Bay where your guide will prepare a picnic style cheese tasting on one of the beaches along the bay. You then make your way to Resolution Creek named after Captain Cooks ship and stop for morning tea (at own expense) at the Bruny Island Berry Farm (note: the farm is closed during the winter). Locally grown berry fruits are available in all kinds of ways here including pancakes, scones with jam and cream, strawberry and chocolate fondue, and berry cakes. Your tour continues over the Mount Mangana Trail and through ancient rainforests with Tree Ferns standing 16-foot (5 meters) high and, keeping an eye out for echidnas, wallabies, wildflowers and the island's unique birdlife. Make your way to Cape Bruny Lighthouse in the South Bruny National Park for your exclusive group lighthouse tour. The lighthouse is Australia's last vantage point to spot migrating humpback and southern right whales, and an important navigational landmark for ships at sea. The coastal views are among the best in Tasmania with rugged dolerite coastlines looming eerily over the Tasman Sea. Feeling hungry by now, stop at Bruny Island Hotel for a wonderful lunch featuring regional foods such as a delicious Seafood Chowder with locally caught fish, seafood platters, beef, chicken, vegan and vegetarian options and the popular slow cooked shoulder of lamb. The afternoon is all about nature and more food, with stops at Get Shucked for fresh oysters, Bruny Island Fudge Chocolate Shop, Bruny Island Honey Shed and Bruny Island Cheese Company to taste delicious artisan cheeses and see how it is made. You complete the day with your round-trip ferry to Kettering before returning to Hobart.
Full-Day Bruny Island Tour from Hobart
Enjoy a full-day Tasmanian tour like no other as you explore the rugged coastline of Bruny Island, off the southeast coast of Tasmania. Sit back and admire the stunning scenery as you travel approximately 45-minutes by coach from Hobart; your driver will provide commentary and highlight the points of interest along the way. Once you reach the coast, it’s a short hop across the water by ferry to Adventure Bay, where you will have a delicious morning tea with freshly baked muffins hot out of the oven, as well as having the opportunity to see the amazing sights on offer including The Neck Lookout, white sand beaches and local producers.Then get set for an exhilarating adventure as you board the boat for a 3-hour wilderness cruise. The custom-built boat is perfect for viewing the spectacular coastline and wildlife, and the covered open-air seating gives you access to great views and a connection with the environment.Feel your adrenaline pumping as the boat races between the sheer cliff faces, and then drift up close to the amazing ‘Breathing Rock’ and see the point where the treacherous Tasman Sea meets the Southern Ocean. There are plenty of opportunities to encounter the region’s remarkable wildlife -- keep a look out for sea eagles soaring high, pods of dolphins surfing alongside the boat and colonies of fur seals. You may even see a great white shark!After an amazing tour on the water, return to Adventure Bay and warm up with lunch of hot homemade soup and a gourmet roll before boarding the coach for the return trip to Hobart.
Bruny Island Food Tour with 7-Course Gourmet Meal
After hotel pickup in Hobart by air-conditioned 18-passenger bus, head to Kettering for the 15-minute ferry crossing to Bruny Island. Listen to your guide, a knowledgeable local who is highly trained in the island's wildlife, vegetation and other characteristics, tell you about what to expect during your culinary adventure. Upon arrival, your tour starts with a short drive to your first destination, Bruny Island Cheese Company. Sit down as a group and enjoy a private meet-and-greet with the head cheese maker to learn how they craft their artisan cheeses from sustainably farmed cow's and goat's milk. See the cheese maturing room, share platters of cheeses and taste hand-crafted ale. Next up, visit Get Shucked Oysters and enjoy half a dozen oysters per person, freshly shucked by your server, who shares with you the harvesting story. Feel free to snap photos from your vantage point overlooking the waters where the oysters are farmed. Then continue to Bruny Island Berry Farm for a stroll through the berry fields, pluck sweet, juicy berries straight from the patch (in season) and enjoy a berry inspired morning tea and hot tea or coffee.Refreshed and relaxed, work off some of your food by taking a short walk along a spectacular white-sand beach, and stop at Two Tree Point, the heritage-listed site where Captain Cook replenished water supplies for his ship Endeavor. Nearby, enter an ancient reserve, and look for rare white wallabies, who have few predators on the island and have increased their numbers. You may also spot echidnas and some of the 12 species of endemic birds. Hop back on your bus to visit Bruny Island Premium Wines for lunch accompanied by a wine of your choice. See the vineyards, sip the fruits of the vine and feast on a seasonal meal that features local products. Be sure to save room for handmade chocolate treats at your next destination, Bruny Island Chocolate Company. Walk through the lovely gardens and snap a photo of the ocean outlook that surrounds the boutique chocolate shop. More sweet treats to come at Bruny Island Honey. Sample a variety of locally harvested Honey. Meet the bee keepers and learn the harvesting process. Stop at the Neck, a strip of land connecting the island’s northern and southern sections. Here you can along the deserted beach, dip your feet in the water, see the Truganini Memorial and enjoy sweeping views from the lookout. Conclude your food journey with a glass of award-winning Tasmanian whiskey from the Bruny Island House of Whisky. See their great wall of whiskies for yourself, a highlight for the whisky enthusiast!
Mount Wellington Tour from Hobart
Crowned by alpine vegetation, dusted by snow in winter, Mt. Wellington enables you to glimpse the unfolding panorama of river, fields and the aquatic setting of Hobart town. On a clear day from the summit, there are spectacular views over the City of Hobart, down to the D'Entrecasteaux Channel and Bruny Island, as you take in the views you will understand why this imposing mountain is close to the heart of the people of Hobart. Highlights: St David's ParkBattery Point - charming houses, boutique shops and pubsArthur's CircusAnglesea Barracks - Australia's oldest Army facilitySouth Hobart - fine examples of early Hobart homesCascade Valley - home of Cascade Brewery and GardensPretty mountain town of FerntreePass through various eco systems as you ascend the mountainMassive rock formation of the Organ PipesMt. Wellington Summit - a harsh rocky alpine environment affording unsurpassed views on a clear dayWitness the panoramic spectacle of Hobart, its surrounding suburbs, towns and vast waterwaysVisit remains of the Female Factory - a one time female prisonMacquarie StreetClick on "View Additional Info" for hotel pickup list
Mt Wellington Tour and MONA Admission
Start the day with a morning tour to the summit of Mount Wellington, capped with snow in winter and topped with alpine vegetation year-round. Enjoy spectacular panoramic views, taking in the city of Hobart and meandering the Derwent River, all the way to the D'Entrecasteaux Channel and Bruny Island on a clear day.Your Mount Wellington tour also takes you to some of Hobart’s most popular sights, including St David's Park, the charming houses of Battery Point and Arthur's Circus, the historic Anglesea Barracks and Female Factory prison, the lovely homes of south Hobart and the Cascade Valley’s brewery and gardens.Arrive at MONA by coach transfer admire the cutting-edge complex of modern buildings on your approach to the museum's entrance, then lose yourself in Australia’s largest privately funded gallery of ancient and modern artworks, collected and exhibited by Tasmanian-born entrepreneur David Walsh.From mixed-media installations to 3D sculptures and Neolithic artifacts, be enthralled, inspired and sometimes confronted by this collection exploring the inner recesses of the human experience and psyche.While viewing the collections, you can learn more about the exhibits via a hand-held touch-screen device, and interact by recording your own impressions and responses.The collection is vast, so relax while you’re at MONA by visiting the museum’s restaurant, cafe or wine bar, with its cellar door highlighting the region's local wines (own expense).Leaving MONA, take a scenic ferry ride along the Derwent River back to Hobart.
The Peppermint Bay Lunch Cruise from Hobart
Departing from Brooke Street Pier at 10:30am in the tourist hub of Sullivan’s Cove, Hobart, the cruise takes in harbour and city views as it slices it’s way through the River Derwent. With a focus on fresh produce from our gardens and local producers, the food is as stunning as the views. 10:00am - Check in at Brooke Street Pier, Hobart10:30am - Depart Brooke Street Pier and relax on board our luxury catamaran cruising through the waterways of the River Derwent and the d'Entrecasteaux Channel on the journey south to Peppermint Bay12:00pm - Arrive at Peppermint Bay where the chefs will have the start to your lunch ready and waiting2:00pm - Unwind after lunch with a leisurely stroll around Woodbridge or relax on the lawns taking in the stunning views across the d'Entrecasteaux Channel to Bruny Island2:15pm - Depart Peppermint Bay for the return journey back to HobartThis cruise returns to Brooke Street Pier at 3:30pm.