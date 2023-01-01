This grassy tract at Coogee Beach’s northern end has superb ocean views and the Giles Baths ocean pool. A sobering shrine commemorates the 2002 Bali bombings that killed many locals. The park's name was changed to honour the six members of the Coogee Dolphins rugby league team who died in the blast.

Nearby, crucifixes, rosaries and other offerings mark the spot where the Virgin Mary appeared here on sunny afternoons in 2003. Cynics claimed it was an optical illusion caused by the fence and its shadow – judge for yourself online.