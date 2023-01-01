Surrounded by high cliffs, Tamarama has a deep tongue of sand with just 80m of shoreline. Diminutive, yes, but ever-present rips make Tamarama the most dangerous patrolled beach in New South Wales; it’s often closed to swimmers. Make sure you pay attention to the lifesavers. It’s hard to picture now, but between 1887 and 1911 a roller coaster looped out over the water as part of an amusement park.

When it earned its nickname ‘Glamarama’ in the 1980s, Tamarama was probably Sydney’s gayest beach. Reflecting increasing acceptance, the gay guys have migrated en masse to North Bondi, leaving the huge waves here to the surfers.