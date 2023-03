On the clifftop fairways of Bondi Golf & Diggers Club, a short walk north from Bondi Beach, lies a flat patch of rock carved by the Eora Aboriginal people (look for it about 20m southeast of the enormous chimney, and watch out for flying golf balls). Some of the images are hard to distinguish, though you should be able to make out marine life and the figure of a man. The carvings were regrooved in the 1960s to help preserve them.