It might seem odd, but this concrete-edged ocean channel is a great place to swim, sunbathe and snorkel. It’s safe for the kids, and despite the swell surging into the inlet, underwater visibility is great. Bring your goggles, but don’t go killing anything…a beloved friendly grouper fish lived here for many years until he was speared by a tourist.

On the other side of the car park is the entrance to the Gordons Bay Underwater Nature Trail, a 620m underwater chain guiding divers around reefs, sand flats and kelp forests.