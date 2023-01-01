Built in a blended Mediterranean/Georgian Revival style in 1929, ‘The Pav’ is more a cultural centre than a changing shed, although it does have changing rooms, showers and lockers (small/large $4/6). At the time of writing it was about to close for redevelopment (due for completion in late 2021), with a small gallery, theatre, pottery studio, community radio station and commercial bars and restaurants to be housed under its spreading wings.

